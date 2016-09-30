Olzhas Suleimenov: Kazakhstan is a model of multi-ethnic development

BAKU. KAZINFORM The theme of Baku Forum is very important . Probably, it is the only international humanitarian dialogue in the world, according to Kazakhstan's outstanding poet and writer Olzhas Suleimenov.

“I have participated in numerous forums, but the forum in Baku is a cultural dialogue, the only one. This forum is held on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of independence of all post-Soviet countries. We have spent these 25 years in different ways. Each country has its own drama and Azerbaijan has too. I love this country,” noted Suleimenov.

“We compare Azerbaijan with Kazakhstan, which overcame the difficulties due to its leader Nursultan Nazarbayev. We know that our country was ready for tolerant development together with all the ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan. This became the main policy of unity and accord. Namely this supports us and we turn into a model for the entire world, the model multi-ethnic development, because the mankind is a big multi-ethnic nation. The mankind needs such model. Kazakhstan is the model which can be useful for the humankind if we bring this model to perfection,” he added.

Recall that on Sep 29-30, Azerbaijan is hosting the V Baku International Humanitarian Forum. Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova participates in the event at the invitation of the forum organizers.