Olzhas Suleimenov reading room opens in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – A reading room named after Kazakh writer Olzhas Suleimenov has been opened at the Central City Library in Pavlodar city. The opening marked the 85th anniversary of the writer’s birth, Kazinform cites Pavlodarnews.kz.

According to Zaure Mambetova, head of the culture and language development department of Pavlodar city, the room features books penned by poet and writer Olzhas Suleimenov as well as world and Kazakh literature.