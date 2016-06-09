Olzhas Suleimenov: We must unite to fix the situation in the country

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani poet , writer and prominent public figure Olzhas Suleimenov extended his condolences to the families of the victims perished in the terror attacks in Aktobe city.

"The events in Aktobe have deeply shocked all Kazakhstanis. I'm extremely concerned about the things that are going on in our country. The 9th of June was declared as the Day of National Mourning. We mourn and extend our most sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attacks in Aktobe city. This is a horrific tragedy for our country and our society must unite to fix this situation," Mr. Suleimenov said on the margins of the 1st international science-to-practice forum "Shipazhai-2016" in Almaty on Thursday.



Participating in the forum are akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek, president of the Kazakh Nutrition Academy Toregeldy Sharmanov and many others.



Recall that seven people were killed as a result of terrorist attacks in Aktobe city on June 5.