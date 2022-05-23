EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:16, 23 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Oman lifts all COVID-19 restrictions

    None
    None
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Oman on Sunday removed all measures and restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu Agency reports.

    In a statement, the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 said all precautionary measures at all places and outlets were lifted as figures show that the virus has gradually declined.

    The committee, however, urged people to continue to adhere to the preventive health measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

    The Gulf state has reported 389,943 infections, including 4,260 deaths, since the virus was first detected.

    Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait had earlier lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in recent months.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!