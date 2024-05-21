EN
    Oman to resume direct flights with Kazakhstan

    flights
    Photo: shutterstock

    Omani carrier Salam Air is planning to resume direct flights en route Almaty – Muscat starting from June 18 this year, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Transport Ministry.

    The flights are to be operated twice a week (on Tuesdays and Fridays) on Airbus-A320/A321 aircraft with a capacity of 180-230 seats.

    The ministry noted that resumption of direct flights is to promote further the development of trade and economic, business and tourist cooperation between the two countries.

