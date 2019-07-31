Omar Fraile to continue with Astana Pro Team

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 29-year-old Spanish rider Omar Fraile has signed a new two-year agreement with the Kazakh Astana Pro Team. Thus, Fraile will continue defending the Astana colors in 2020 and 2021, the team’s press office informs.

«It’s great that I signed a new contract for two years at Astana Pro Team because this team really feels like a family where I want to stay part of. This feeling, combined with the professional staff and the excellent materials, made it an easy decision for me to sign the contract. I’m looking forward to keeping racing with the attractive mentality of the team and I’m proud to keep defending the colors of Astana. I want to thank the management for the faith they have in me and the main sponsor Samruk-Kazyna for the trust in our team,» said Omar Fraile.

Omar Fraile has joined Astana Pro Team in 2018 and since that time he reached some noticeable results. Thus, in 2018 he won the stages at the Tour de France, the Tour de Romandie and the Itzulia Basque Country.

The current season has been overshadowed by a few hard crashes. However, Fraile was able to finish 5th at the Vuelta a Murcia and 11th at the Gran Premio Miguel Indurain. In the same time, Fraile provided some great support to his teammates, helping Ion Izagirre to win the Volta a la Cominitat Valenciana and the Itzulia Basque Country and helping Jakob Fuglsang to get a fantastic win at the Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

«No doubt, that Omar Fraile is one of the most valuable riders in our team. He proved it last year, taking a few nice victories, he confirmed it this season, not only trying to get some personal results but also helping his teammates to reach important victories. Indeed, this year two bad crashes did not allow yet Omar to fight for a high personal result, but he did a good Tour de France and since we still have many races ahead of us, I am sure, he will find a way to the glory. I am happy that Omar stays in our team for two more seasons, I believe that he will have many great moments in the next years,» said Alexandr Vinokurov, the general manager of Astana Pro Team.









Photo credit: @GettyImages