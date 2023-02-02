Ombudsman Artur Lastayev meets with Head of OSCE Program Office in Astana Volker Frobarth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Commissioner for Human Rights Artur Lastayev met with the head of the OSCE Program Office in Astana Volker Frobarth, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ombudsman.

The parties determined the format of cooperation between the Ombudsman Institute and the OSCE mission, discussed key aspects of upcoming joint projects as well as key issues of the regional and international human rights agenda.

Lastayev informed the interlocutor about the human rights situation in Kazakhstan in the context of the ongoing constitutional reform, briefed on the legal status of the Ombudsman, his new powers as well as the organization of activities of an extensive network of Commissioner’s regional representatives.

During the conversation, the Ombudsman requested expert support from Dr. Frobarth in terms of providing technical assistance in torture investigation and professional regulation of peaceful assemblies by the State.

Attention was also focused on the high-tech solutions taken to prevent human rights violations in places of temporary isolation from society.

«Currently almost all closed-type institutions are equipped with continuous video surveillance, 243 terminals are functioning for submitting appeals to supervisory authorities, bypassing administration employees. It is planned to provide convicted citizens with access to electronic public services,» Artur Lastayev said.

In turn, Dr. Frobarth assured that the OSCE office in Astana intends to continue to support the institution of the Ombudsman on a wide range of issues, including assistance in developing and enhancing the capacity of regional representatives of the Commissioner.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to fully contribute to the further development of a trust-based partnership built on the principles of mutual respect and long-termism.

