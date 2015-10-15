Ombudsman of Kazakhstan, Netherlands Ambassador for Human Rights agree to cooperate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana has hosted a meeting of Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Shakirov and Human Rights Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Kees van Baar.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issue of human rights in Kazakhstan, implementation of commitments in this area, cooperation between the state authorities and civil society. Mr.Shakirov informed Mr. Kees van Baar about the work of the national human rights institution, announced the main activities of the institution focusing on its role and place in the state and legal system of the country. Commissioner for Human Rights of Kazakhstan stressed that cooperation with foreign colleagues allows studying their accumulated human rights practices and introduce the best of them. Dutch diplomat praised the work of the institution and spoke about the policy of the Netherlands in the field of human rights and their priorities. Following the sitting the parties have expressed their intention to strengthen fruitful cooperation of the institutions of the two states.