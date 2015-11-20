SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - In the period from 16 to November 20, 2015 Ombudsman Office held human rights monitoring in three regions of Kazakhstan.

According to the press office of Ombudsman in the Republic of Kazakhstan there were carried out visits of medical and social institutions for the elderly and disabled, for people with intellectual disorders, educational and industrial enterprises of the Kazakh Society of the Blind and the Kazakh Society of the Deaf in Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and South Kazakhstan regions. There have been studied the issue of rights of vulnerable groups of people with disabilities and the elderly. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of their rights for an adequate standard of living, health, social security, labor rehabilitation, freedom of movement, participation in cultural life and access to information. In addition, training and production facilities of the Kazakh Society of the Blind and the Deaf has been paid special attention to the process of integrating people with disabilities into society in connection with the ratification of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).