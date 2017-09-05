Ombudsman, UN Special Rapporteur discuss observance of disabled persons rights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan National Ombudsman and the United Nations Special Rapporteur have discussed the situation of the rights and opportunities of the persons with disabilities in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakhstan Human Rights Commissioner.

In Astana, Ombudsman Askar Shakirov met with the UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Catalina Devandas Aguilar, within her official visit to Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the attendees thoroughly discussed the issues of ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities in Kazakhstan, implementing the country's commitments in compliance with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and the collaboration between the public bodies and civil society in this respect.

Over the last 5 years, the Ombudsman has received 201 appeals on housing, labor rights of persons with disabilities, including the rights to social security, health protection, education, as well as non-compliance with court decisions, and obtaining professional legal assistance.

Aguilar highly appreciated the work of the ombudsman institution in Kazakhstan, noting the wealth of the information she acquired.

Following the results of the meeting, the sides emphasized the high importance of further dialogue to expand the prospects for cooperation in protecting the rights of persons with disabilities, including with UN specialized agencies within the work on specific human rights areas.