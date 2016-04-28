Omega 3 supplements can boost depression treatments: Australian-U.S. study

MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM- An Australia-American research study has found that Omega 3 supplements, such as fish oil capsules, can bolster the effectiveness of medication used to treat depression sufferers.

Researchers from Australia's Melbourne University and the United States' Harvard University analyzed results from 40 international trials conducted over the past 55 years to make the finding.

They discovered that Omega 3, Vitamin D and synthetic compound S-adenosylmethionine (SAMe) could all be taken to help boost treatment for clinical depression, particularly for those who don't respond well to the traditional course of antidepressants, Xinhua reports.

"The strongest finding from our review was that Omega 3 fish oil -- in combination with antidepressants -- had a statistically significant effect over a placebo," Dr Jerome Sarris, who led the study published on Wednesday in the American Journal of Psychiatry, said.

Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide with around 350 million people affected, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In Australia, that figure is closer to 1 million.

Omega 3 already has known health benefits for staving off depression, with past research suggesting people with less of the fatty acid present in the body are more likely to develop mental illness and vice versa.

Like antidepressants, Omega 3s are known to help control the release of neurotransmitters, restoring the brain's chemical balance.

But, until now, the benefit of taking Omega 3 supplements for treatment purposes were unproven.

"A large proportion of people who have depression do not reach remission after one or two courses of antidepressant medication," Sarris said.

"Millions of people in Australia and hundreds of millions worldwide currently take antidepressants. There's real potential here to improve the mental health of people who have an inadequate response to them."

Doctors are often hesitant to prescribe pharmaceuticals and supplements because of the lack of evidence that two can work in tandem, Sarris said.

But he said their joint-research would clear up questions surrounding Omega 3's efficacy.

"Medical practitioners are aware of the benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids, but are probably unaware that one can combine them with antidepressant medication for a potentially better outcome," he said.