Omicron restrictions spring up unevenly across Spain

MADRID. KAZINFORM Covid-19 restrictions are being revived across much of Spain as the country grapples with a sixth wave of coronavirus that has swept through the country at astonishing speed due to the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

Spain’s government on Tuesday said it was monitoring the situation with «concern» and said it supported rules drawn up by regional administrations, which have decision-making power when it comes to issuing new restrictions, EFE reports.

The only national measure approved by the government last week was the return of mandatory face mask in all outdoor settings, with exceptions made for exercise or other activities like hiking in nature or walking on the beach.

Many Spaniards had continued to wear face masks in public despite the rule being relaxed in summer this year.

The result of regional authorities handling the Covid-19 response is a patchwork of different protocols across the country.



