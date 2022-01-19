‘Omicron’ strain not detected among kids in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – New strain of the coronavirus infection Omicron has not been detected among children in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty, the city registered 1,580 new cases of the coronavirus infection on 18 January, including 135 symptomless cases.

147 patients fully recovered from the coronavirus infection. 195 people were hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. 1,139 people, including 154 children, are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the city. 58 COVID-19 patients are at the intensive care units, including 13 people on life support.

7,152 COVID-19 patients are treated at home, including 388 symptomless cases.

Presently Almaty city is in the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of COVID-19.