EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:05, 07 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Omicron subvariant makes up nearly three quarters of new COVID-19 infections in U.S.

    None
    None
    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM The BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant has accounted for nearly three quarters of new COVID-19 infections in the United States, according to latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    The BA.2 variant represented 72.2 percent of new COVID-19 cases for the week ending April 2, according to CDC data, Xinhua reports.

    This data is up from 57.3 percent a week prior, and 42.4 percent two weeks before.

    The variant has been steadily rising in proportion due to its increased transmissibility compared to the original Omicron strain. It has already become the dominant strain in the United States.

    The BA.2 subvariant is thought to be about 30 percent more transmissible than the original BA.1 Omicron strain, early study suggested.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Omicron Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!