Omicron subvariant responsible for over 70% of COVID-19 cases – Healthcare Ministry
According to the ministry, the results of the recent genetic testing have proved that the omicron subvariant BA.5 was responsible for 70% of studied samples in Kazakhstan. This subvariant is considered more transmissible and having relatively mild symptoms compared to the Delta strain. This is evidenced by the fact that over 94% of recent COVID-19 patients are treated at home.
«Of those who are treated for COVID-19 at hospitals 36% are children under 18 and 64% are adults,» Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said at the Government meeting on Tuesday.
«The number of ambulance calls for patients with COVID-19 symptoms has decreased 3.7-fold compared to last year,» Minister Giniyat added.
Earlier Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat revealed that COVID-19 incidence had spiked 3.2-fold in Kazakhstan recently.