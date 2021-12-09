EN
    Omicron variant not detected in Almaty – Health Ministry

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexei Tsoi, Kazakh Health Minister, reported on the results of the PCR screening carried out to detect the Omicron variant in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at a government session, the Kazkah health minister noted that given the emergence of the new Omicron COVID-19 strain, the preliminary PCR screening was conducted to detect the mutation similar to Omicron. As a result, the Omicron variant was not detected in the city.

    The positive test swabs from all regions of Kazakhstan are being genome sequenced.

    The health ministry conducts a monitoring of circulated COVID-19 variants on a regular basis.


