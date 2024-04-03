EN
    12:39, 03 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Omirbek Baigeldi - a man of outstanding personality, Kazakh President

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolence to the family members of a great statesman, 1st Speaker of the Kazakh Senate, holder of Otan Order, and academician Omirbek Baigeldi, Kazinform News Agency reported referring to the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State stressed that Omirbek Baigeldi made a great contribution to the development of the Parliament of Kazakhstan. He was a man of outstanding personality, who stood at the origins of the country’s sovereignty, and a citizen, who devoted all his energies to the development of our Motherland. He said Omirbek Baigeldi left a large footprint on the sands of time.

    Omirbek Baigeldi will be always remembered, the telegram reads. 

