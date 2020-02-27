Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite 2020. Astana announces Team’s roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour classic race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite, which will open the season of the spring classics this Saturday on February 29th.

Team's roster: Alex Aranburu, Manuele Boaro, Laurens De Vreese, Fabio Felline, Yevgeniy Gidich, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Hugo Houle, the Team’s official website reads.





Sports directors in race: Stefano Zanini and Bruno Cenghialta.





Race information: https://www.omloophetnieuwsblad.be/nl/ohn/elite-mannen