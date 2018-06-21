Omsk offers N Kazakhstan to set up cross-border industrial cluster

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region Governor Kumar Aksakalov met with Governor of Omsk region Russia Alexander Burkov in Petropavlovsk.

Aksakalov told the Russian side about the projects and potential opportunities of the region, in particular, cooperation in agriculture sector. North Kazakhstan for the first time planted 1 million ha of oil-bearing crops. In future, it plans to increase acres in export-oriented and highly-profitable crops.



The region also boasts high export potential. It grows potato 10 times more than it consumes, eggs by 8.6 times and milk by 11 times more as needed. "We should process all this and export, including to the regions of Russia. We are the region producing ecologically clean products and that is our advantage" Aksakalov said.



He also briefed on investments preferences and industrial opportunities of the region. It may supply grain haulers, drilling equipment, high-precision plateau, pumps for oil industry and other engineering products.



"Cooperation between Omsk region and Kazakhstan is strategic and important for us. North Kazakhstan is a reliable partner. We are close neighbors and the growing point of our economies is development of agriculture and food manufacturing industry," Burkov said.



He also told Burkov about creating a cross-border industrial cluster. According to him, it is crucial to take into account peculiarity of geographic location of both regions. Omsk region reps are also interested in tourism sector.



The Kazakh governor offered to arrange student's exchange programs.



The parties signed about 10 memos following the talks.