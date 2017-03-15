Omsk Region to celebrate Nauryz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh national holiday Nauryz will be celebrated in the Omsk Region, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from om1.ru.

The celebrations will start on March 19 in Nazyvayevskiy district. The Kazakh diaspora prepared quite eventful sports program, including competitions in kettlebell lifting, arm-wrestling, wrestling and horseracing.



The main event will be held at the concert hall of the Omsk Philharmonic Hall. The Siberian Center of Kazakh Culture "Moldir" will organize the Nauryz Show. Ensembles from Omsk and the Omsk Region as well as from Kazakhstan are expected to perform.



As a reminder, Nauryz Holiday was inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.