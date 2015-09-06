On the Earth I dreamed of space and in space I dream of the Earth - Aimbetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov who has arrived at the International Space Station as a member of 45 mission crew tells about his first space trip via his account in Twitter. He shares his first impressions about food in space, ISS life support system and his work.

"Just started experiment called "Dastarkhan-6". The first course is freeze-dried beshbarmak (Kazakh national dish). It is quite unusual to eat in zero-gravity environment. The meat is tasty, but dry a bit. It would be tastier with broth. Sergey Volkov and Andreas Mogensen smile after tasting my food," the cosmonaut writes. "Flight is going on schedule. Just tried working on the automated control system at Zvezda module. Dastarkhan-6 experiment is underway. My breakfast consists of soup and water-free cottage cheese," Aimbetov wrote at 11:00 a.m. "Studying the life support system. My colleagues told me a lot of new and interesting things," he says. "Good morning, my compatriots and people of Earth! On the Earth I dreamed of space and in space I dream of the Earth. I continue my work. I have many tasks and little time," he wrote then. The mission of the first Danish cosmonaut Andreas Mogensen and Kazcosmos cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov will last for 8 days. Their return to the Earth is scheduled for September 12. Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka who has been at the ISS for more than 160 days will also come back to the Earth together with Mogensen and Aimbetov.