On the occasion of Nauryz UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan cooks national desserts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Since 2009 Nauryz is included in the list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity. It is a holiday about the values of peace and cultural diversity. The word «Nauryz» means a new day and is celebrated as the beginning of a new year by more than 300 million people around the world, Kazinform has learnt from the UN Mission in Kazakhstan.

As UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted in his greeting: «Last year, the Nauryz celebration coincided with the early days of an unprecedented and devastating global pandemic. This year, the Nauryz spirit is more vital than ever. As the world comes together to defeat COVID-19, Nauryz serves as an inspiration to recover and rebuild in a more just and durable way, in harmony with nature».

UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey prepared Kazakh national desserts in honour of the holiday, which she had already learned to cook during her stay in the country: «This is a family holiday, when your loved ones gather around the table with delicious dishes to celebrate the beginning of spring. Keeping in mind the importance of quarantine, we support the concept of a small scale family holiday. Today we have prepared together the most popular desserts - «Zhent« candies and «Khvorost«. Nauryz is mainly a holiday of friendship, when we forgive each other and express hope for the better. Taking this opportunity, on this beautiful day I wish all Kazakhstanis everlasting happiness, prosperity and a bright future!»





In the 71st plenary meeting on 23 February 2010, the UN General Assembly welcomed the inclusion of Nauryz in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on 30 September 2009.

It also recognized 21 March as the International Day of Nauryz, and invited interested Member States, the United Nations, in particular its relevant specialized agencies, funds and programmes, and mainly the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and interested international and regional organizations, as well as non-governmental organizations, to participate in events organized by States where Nauryz is celebrated.