Oncology market reaches $107B in 2015 amid surge in innovative therapies

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Despite constant growth of cancer treatment market, many of the innovative therapies are unavailable to patients worldwide, according to fresh report.

The global market for cancer treatments has grown to $107 billion in 2015, the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics said in a report.

"The sustained surge in innovative therapies [is] driving the global oncology market to $107 billion in 2015," the report stated on Thursday.



The IMS Institute noted, however, that many of the innovative treatments remain unavailable to patients around the world.



In 2015, spending on oncology therapeutics increased 11.5 percent, with the United States accounting for about 45 percent of the global market, according to the report.



The IMS Institute expects the oncology drug market to grow 7.5-10.5 through 2020, and eventually reach $150 billion, Sputniknews.com reports.