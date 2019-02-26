Ondassyn Urazalin appointed as Aktobe region's Governor

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has arrived in Aktobe region for a working trip.

At a meeting of the regional maslikhat, the PM introduced new Governor of the region - Ondassyn Urazalin.



Ondassyn Urazalin was born in 1963. In 1985 he graduated from Aktobe-based Pedagogical Institute and in 1991 he finished his studies at the S.M.Kirov Kazakh State University.



In previous years he worked as CEO of Bank Rika (1993-1999), CEO of CJSC Obltransgas, CJSC Aktobegas (1999-2000), Governor of Mugalzhar municipality of Aktobe region (2000-2003), Head of Aktobe region's Department for Foreign Economic Ties and Investments (2003-2004).



In 2004-2005, he was Director of Aktobe region's Internal Policy Department.



In 2005-2006, he was Deputy Governor of Aktobe region.



In 2006-2008, he worked at the Presidential Administration as a State Inspector, Deputy Chief of the Department for State Control and Organizational Activity.



Later, in 2008-2017, he was Deputy Chief and Chief of the Department for State Control and Organizational and Territorial Work of the Presidential Administration.



On March 22, 2017, by a Presidential decree, he was appointed Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration.



Ondassyn Urazalin was awarded with Qurmet Order and three jubilee medals.