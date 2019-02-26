EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:20, 26 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Ondassyn Urazalin appointed as Aktobe region's Governor

    None
    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has arrived in Aktobe region for a working trip.

    At a meeting of the regional maslikhat, the PM introduced new Governor of the region - Ondassyn Urazalin.

    Ondassyn Urazalin was born in 1963. In 1985 he graduated from Aktobe-based Pedagogical Institute and in 1991 he finished his studies at the S.M.Kirov Kazakh State University.

    In previous years he worked as CEO of Bank Rika (1993-1999), CEO of CJSC Obltransgas, CJSC Aktobegas (1999-2000), Governor of Mugalzhar municipality of Aktobe region (2000-2003), Head of Aktobe region's Department for Foreign Economic Ties and Investments (2003-2004).

    In 2004-2005, he was Director of Aktobe region's Internal Policy Department.

    In 2005-2006, he was Deputy Governor of Aktobe region.

    In 2006-2008, he worked at the Presidential Administration as a State Inspector, Deputy Chief of the Department for State Control and Organizational Activity.

    Later, in 2008-2017, he was Deputy Chief and Chief of the Department for State Control and Organizational and Territorial Work of the Presidential Administration.

    On March 22, 2017, by a Presidential decree, he was appointed Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration.

    Ondassyn Urazalin was awarded with Qurmet Order and three jubilee medals.

    Tags:
    Aktobe region Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!