    10:38, 27 July 2016 | GMT +6

    One Belt & One Road media forum participants release a joint declaration

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The participants of the 2016 Media Cooperation Forum on One Belt & One Road have released a joint declaration.

    In the declaration, mass media spoke in favor strengthening mutual understanding, trust and tolerance through multicultural dialogue, support of innovations in mass media, promotion of exchange programs and mutual research in new technologies, gradual creation of a mechanism for the exchange of information between mass media outlets of various counties, and the mutual use of resources.

    The forum, hosted by the People's Daily newspaper, has been held every year since 2014. It has brought together more than 200 representatives of the leading mass media outlets from 101 counties, including Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Austria, Australia, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, the United States, Japan. It is dedicated to the theme "Common Destiny and New Patterns of Cooperation," Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

