One city in Kazakhstan leads in COVID-19 recoveries for 2nd day straight

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 69 patients have been released from the coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The city of Shymkent has again posted the biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 47.

15 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Turkestan region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in North Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Nur-Sultan city, and 1 – in Kostanay region.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 102,874 since the onset of the pandemic in Kazakhstan. Nationwide, 107,908 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered. The novel coronavirus has killed 1,725 people in Kazakhstan.