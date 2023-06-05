One dead, 14 injured after bus plunges down ridge in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - One person is dead and 14 are injured after a crash in Campania in which a bus plunged down a ridge overnight, ANSA reports.

Five cars were also involved in the deadly crash on the A16 highway in the areas of the Vallesaccarda.

The driver of the bus, travelling from Lecce to Rome with 38 passengers, swerved to avoid two cars that were stationary after a bump but ended up falling down the steep ridge.

The deceased was one of the passengers.