EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:39, 05 June 2023 | GMT +6

    One dead, 14 injured after bus plunges down ridge in Italy

    None
    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM - One person is dead and 14 are injured after a crash in Campania in which a bus plunged down a ridge overnight, ANSA reports.

    Five cars were also involved in the deadly crash on the A16 highway in the areas of the Vallesaccarda.

    The driver of the bus, travelling from Lecce to Rome with 38 passengers, swerved to avoid two cars that were stationary after a bump but ended up falling down the steep ridge.
    The deceased was one of the passengers.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!