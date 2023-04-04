EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:42, 04 April 2023 | GMT +6

    One dead, 30 injured in train accident in Netherlands

    None
    Photo: bbc.com
    THE HAGUE. KAZINFORM - At least one person was killed and 30 were injured after a passenger train derailed on Tuesday morning in Voorschoten, a small town in the western Dutch province of South Holland following a collision with a construction crane, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    The accident occurred around 3:25 a.m. local time (0225 GMT) Tuesday, according to a regional safety board. At least 50 passengers were on the train traveling from Leiden to The Hague in South Holland.

    It is yet unclear how the accident happened. The front carriage of the night train landed in a pasture next to the track after the accident.

    Those injured were treated on-site and people with serious injuries have been taken to hospital. The rest of the passengers were evacuated.


    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!