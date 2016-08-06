EN
    17:29, 06 August 2016 | GMT +6

    One dead in gas pipeline blast in Iran

    BAKU. KAZINFORM One person was killed and two others were injured in a gas pipeline explosion near the city of Ganaveh in southern Iran, Ali Paknejad, governor of the city said.

    The blast occurred early Aug. 6 on a 42-inch sour gas pipeline in Shul village, the state IRINN TV reported Aug. 6.

    The resulting fire was contained early morning, Paknejad said, adding the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

    The National Iranian South Oil Company, which is responsible for the pipeline’s operation, announced that the repairs on the pipeline will start soon.

    Source: Trend 

