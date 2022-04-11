One dead, over 17,000 displaced in first storm to hit Philippines

MANILA. KAZINFORM - At least one person died and more than 17,000 were displaced by floods and landslides caused by the first tropical storm to hit the Philippines this year, German news agency (dpa) quoted officials as saying on Monday, WAM reports.

Tropical storm Megi, locally called Agaton, slammed into the country's eastern coast on Sunday, bringing torrential rains that caused flash floods and landslides in the affected areas.

An 83-year-old man drowned in floods in Davao De Oro province, 970 kilometres south of Manila, local officials said. Two women were injured when they were swept by floods in nearby Bukidnon province, the national disaster agency said.

The agency said 17,892 people were forced to flee their homes in 17 provinces affected by Megi, while more than 1,100 passengers were stranded in sea ports in the affected areas after the coast guard suspended sea travel.