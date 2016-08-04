One dead, several hurt in central London knife attack

LONDON. KAZINFORM - A woman has died and five others were injured in a knife attack in Russell Square, central London, BBC News reports.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 22:33 BST on Wednesday to reports of a man in possession of a knife and injuring people.



Up to six injured people were found at the scene; one woman was pronounced dead a short time later.



The man was arrested at 22:39; a taser was discharged by one of the arresting officers.



Terrorism is one possible motive being explored, the Metropolitan Police say.

Source: BBC News