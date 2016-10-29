One died, four injured in car-bus collision in Karaganda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One man died and four people were injured as a result of collision of a Mercedes-Benz car with a passenger bus in Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The accident occurred in the morning on Saturday in Golubye Prudy micro-district.





“As per preliminary data, a 35-year-old driver of Mercedes-Benz lost control of his car and smashed into the bus. The driver died at the scene. His four passengers were hospitalized with various traumas,” Press Secretary of the local police department Bakytzhan Kudiyarov told Kazinform.

An nvestigation has been launched.

Фото утреннего #ДТП на Голубых прудах #Караганда. Подробности выясняются. Фото опубликовано ekaraganda.kz (@ekaraganda.kz) Окт 28 2016 в 8:30 PDT