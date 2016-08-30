One died, two injured in Bishkek blast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One person died and two more were injured as a result of blast near the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek, Kazinform refers to TASS.

According to law-enforcement officials, an unknown man attempted to crash into the territory of the Chinese diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan following which the blast occurred.

“The man in the car died at the spot. The blast damaged the gates and fence of the Embassy,” local police department told TASS. As per preliminary data, two employees of the Embassy were injured.

An investigation has been launched.