TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:50, 08 November 2019 | GMT +6

    One dies, 13 injured in explosion in Bishkek’s café

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - According to preliminary data, as a result of the explosion in Antoshka café, 13 people were injured, including three children, one victim died on the spot (employee of the cafe), Kabar reports.

    Three children were taken by emergency medical care to the City Children's Hospital of Emergency Medicine, and after examination by doctors they were released for outpatient treatment.

    Nine people were taken to the Bishkek National Traumatology and Orthopedics Research Center, the Ministry of Health said.

    Kyrgyzstan Accidents
