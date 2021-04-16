One dies of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 71 have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nationwide, one has been killed by and 90 have recovered from the disease over the past day.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia tally has risen to 51,695. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19-like pneumonia stands at 742. 50,478 have so far beaten the disease since the onset of the pandemic.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 2,656 fresh COVID-19 infections over the past day.