One in 50 people vaccinated against COVID-19 globally

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the world has surpassed 159.3 mln, TASS calculated based on the data provided by the government, experts and the media.

Thus, the share of those vaccinated reaches about 2% globally, considering that according to the estimations of the United Nations Population Fund, the Earth’s population reaches nearly 7.8 bln as of mid-2020.

On average, about 6 mln people have been vaccinated a day in the past seven days. On February 3, the daily figure of those vaccinated against COVID-19 surpassed the daily case count for the first time ever. Since the start of the pandemic, 107.8 mln people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and over 2.3 mln patients have died, TASS reports.

The US vaccinated the highest amount of people, over 48 mln, followed by China with over 40 mln vaccinated citizens and the UK, where about 14.1 mln people were inoculated. India and Israel are also vaccinating their nationals at a high rate, with 7 mln and 6.2 mln people vaccinated accordingly. Israel has the highest share of vaccinated citizens (69.3%), followed by the UAE (49.8%), the Seychelles (49.7%), the UK (21.1%) and the US (over 14%).

According to Denis Logunov, an expert with Russia’s Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, about 2.2 mln Russians have received the first dose of the vaccine so far. In total, Russia has documented 4,027,748 cases of COVID-19 as of February 11, and 78,687 patients have died.