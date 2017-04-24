One killed, 11 wounded as result of mishandling of weapons at Dagestan school

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM One teenager was killed and eleven more wounded as a result of mishandling of weapons at a school in Russia's North Caucasian republic of Dagestan, a spokesman for the republic's interior ministry told TASS on Monday.

"One teenager died, 11 were taken to the hospital," the spokesman said.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place in a computer class of a secondary school in Agvali. The Dagestani Interior Ministry, however, did not confirm reports about a grenade explosion.

"Information about a grenade explosion is not confirmed. The teenagers were hurt due to mishandling of weapons. An investigation is underway," the ministry spokesman said.