OTTAWA. KAZINF0RM One person was killed and as many as 20 others were injured in a collision involving about 30 vehicles on a highway in Kingston of Canada Sunday afternoon due to heavy snow, Xinhua reported citing CBC.

The traffic accident happened around 3 p.m. Sunday and the highway has been closed.The Kingston area is currently under a winter travel advisory, with as much as 15 cm of snow expected to fall by Sunday evening.