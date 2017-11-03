EN
    08:56, 03 November 2017 | GMT +6

    One killed, 3 injured in shooting in Morocco's cafe

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a cafe in Morocco's tourist city of Marrakesh, local media reported on Thursday night, Xinhua reports.

    Two attackers entered the cafe and shot at the crowd before fleeing the scene with a motorcycle, le360.ma news site reported.

    Citing police sources, the news site said investigators think revenge is likely to be behind the attack.

    No official statement from the police has been issued.

     

