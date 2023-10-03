One killed and 3 suffered in residential building fire in Taraz

50 people were evacuated from a burning residential building in the city of Taraz, Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Zhambyl region’s emergency situations department, a fire occurred in one of the apartments of the four-story residential building in Taraz city’s Karasu district overnight. The department’s 14 vehicles and 50 personnel were deployed.

50 people, including 20 kids, were evacuated. The body of a 42-year-old man was discovered. A 44-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were hospitalized, the press service informed.

Senior warrant officer of civil protection Bekmurat Surabaldiyev, section commander of the no.1 specialized fire department of Taraz city, was also taken to hospital with light burns while rescuing the residents.