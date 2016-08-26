One killed, four injured in explosion in Belgian Chimay city

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - One person was killed and four were injured in an explosion in the Belgian city of Chimay, the Belga news agency reported on Friday with reference to the emergency services.

Two of the injured in the blast are in serious condition. According to the agency, the explosion occurred in a sports facility building, part of which collapsed. There were a total of five people in the building at the moment of the explosion.

Police have cordoned off the scene. The blast cause was not immediately clear.

