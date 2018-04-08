One killed, four injured in Trump Tower fire — TV

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM One person was killed and four injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment on the 50th floor of Trump Tower skyscraper in New York on Saturday, TASS refers to CNN.

Sources told CNN that the victim lived in the apartment where the fire broke out. He was hospitalized but later succumbed to his injuries.



According to earlier US media reports, four firefighters also received injuries that are not life-threatening.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the cause of the fire is being established.



He added that no members of the US president's family were in the 58-story building at the time of the fire



Photo: AP Photo/Craig Ruttle