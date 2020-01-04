EN
    13:34, 04 January 2020 | GMT +6

    One killed, three injured in car crash in E Kazakhstan

    EAST KAZAKHSTAN. KAZINFORM A fatal car crash occurred on the Ust Kamenogorsk-Ridder highway 500 m away from Zimoviye village in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    A 28-year-old driver caused a two-car collision when he lost control and found himself on the wrong side of the road. As a result, a 37-year-old woman died of the injuries sustained. Three more passengers were taken to hospital.


    The pretrial investigation launched.


