One killed, three injured in car crash in E Kazakhstan

EAST KAZAKHSTAN. KAZINFORM A fatal car crash occurred on the Ust Kamenogorsk-Ridder highway 500 m away from Zimoviye village in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

A 28-year-old driver caused a two-car collision when he lost control and found himself on the wrong side of the road. As a result, a 37-year-old woman died of the injuries sustained. Three more passengers were taken to hospital.





The pretrial investigation launched.