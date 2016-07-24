One killed, two injured in machete attack in German town of Reutlingen

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - A man armed with a machete killed a woman and wounded two other individuals near a krebab shop in the southwestern German town of Reutlingen, Bild.de reported Sunday.

The attacker was arrested by police, Sputnik reports.



The reasons of the attack are still unclear.



Germany has been on high alert following a deadly Friday shooting when an 18-year-old man killed nine in Munich.



Source: Sputnik