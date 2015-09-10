EN
    22:30, 10 September 2015 | GMT +6

    One kilometer of Almaty-Kapshagay highway costs about USD 3 mln

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Today within his working trip to Almaty region, Minister of Investments and Development Asset Issekeshev surveyed the highways of the region, namely, Almaty-Kapshagay section.

    Three sections of the highway are under reconstruction now. "One kilometer of Almaty-Kapshagay road costs approximately 3 mln U.S. dollars. 104 km of the road will be covered with concrete surface. This year we plan to commission 94 km of the road," Deputy Chairman of NC KazAvtoZhol JSC Ulan Alipov told the Minister and region's Governor Batalov. The reconstruction work is to be completed next year.

