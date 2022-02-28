One million visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai’s Terra, 95 percent pledge to make sustainable change

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Terra - Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sustainability Pavilion – hosted its one millionth visitor on Saturday and celebrated its impact on people’s sustainable lifestyle habits.

The pavilion demonstrates the damage being done to the planet, and ways everyone can make a difference before it is too late. The message is hitting the mark, with 95 percent of visitors making a pledge towards positive change, with promises ranging from meat-free days, to swapping cars for public transport, WAM reports.

The millionth visitor was Dubai resident Santhosh Fernandes, who was at Expo 2020 Dubai with his wife Sheetal, children Seona, 11, and Seana, six, and friend Tushar Kawli. They were presented with a basket of gifts, including a meal at Terra’s plant-based rooftop restaurant, Mudra.

Santhosh said: «This was the first pavilion we visited, so it is a lovely surprise! It was really interesting to look around Terra and it made us think. We are definitely going to make some changes to our lives, especially when it comes to using plastic.»

All of Saturday’s visitors were given packets of Ghaf seeds – the UAE’s national tree, and a symbol of tolerance - and volunteers performed a dance routine to add to the celebratory atmosphere.

World Wildlife Day will be celebrated at Terra on Thursday (3 March) to raise awareness and highlight the UAE and Expo participants success stories.