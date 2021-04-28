One millionth person receives COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – One millionth person got the COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Junior Sergeant Bayan Zhotanova, economist-senior specialist of the finance and economics department of the Almaty regional maintenance unit of the Kazakh Defense Ministry, was the one millionth person to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country. She received the vaccine at the Almaty military hospital No.3626.

Three thousand persons are said to be get the COVID-19 vaccine in the garrison.

According to Askar Rysbayev, head of the health service of the Almaty regional garrison, 300 persons are vaccinated against COVID-19 each day on a voluntary basis. He said that the garrison receives around 300 doses of the vaccines each day.

COVID-19 vaccination coverage was 70% in the garrison as of April 10, he said, adding that vaccination with the second jab of the vaccine will begin on May 1.

Notably, over 600 people have so far received the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty city.