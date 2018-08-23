One missing as Typhoon Soulik hits Jeju Island

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Typhoon Soulik crashed into South Korea's southernmost island of Jeju on Thursday and is forecast to batter the capital city the following day, weather authorities said, Yonhap reports.

The powerful tropical storm was heading north at a speed of 16 km per hour after it passed through seas about 90 km off Jeju, as of 6 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).



Typhoon rains totaling 746 mm pounded Mt. Halla, South Korea's largest mountain in Jeju, with 490.5 mm of rain falling in the island's southern city and 210.4 mm in the north overnight until 10 a.m.



One woman in her 20s was missing and another man injured, and the storm had caused blackouts in 6,517 households as of 11:00 a.m.

Soulik has a 340 km wind radius and central pressure of 960 hPa.



The typhoon is expected to hit South Korea's inland just past midnight on Friday, near the western coastal city of Boryeong in central South Chungcheong Province, about 141 km from Seoul, the KMA said.



It will likely lash Seoul at 7 a.m. on Friday and pass through along the southeastern area during the day, bringing heavy rains and strong winds that could result in considerable damage and disturbances as it overlaps with rush hour.



Soulik was initially forecast to hit Seoul at 4 a.m., but it slowed down its movement as it changed directions, and it's now more likely it will stay longer in Seoul.



Most provinces have issued typhoon warnings and taken precautionary measures to minimize possible damage. Major ports across the nation have closed down temporarily, and 216 flights at nine key airports have been canceled. Over 1,490 schools in the country have closed for the typhoon.



It will slip away into the East Sea by Friday afternoon and dissipate in the sea off Vladivostok in Russia, the KMA predicted.