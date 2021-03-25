EN
    10:30, 25 March 2021

    One more area moves into coronavirus ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more area of the country has been placed in the «red zone» on the State’s COVID-19 spread map as of March 25, 2021, Kazinform reports.

    Atyrau region has entered the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map joining Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities and Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.

    Aktobe, Almaty, and Karaganda regions are put in the «yellow zones» for the spread of COVID-19.

    The remaining regions are in the COVID-19 «green zone».


