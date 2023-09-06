One more camping site opens in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A new Mynzhylky camping site opened in Almaty for the mountain camping experiences, trekking, and hiking, Kazinform reports.

The new scenic place to camp is located at the Malay Almatinka riverhead at a height of 3,100 meters above the sea level near Manshuk Mametova lake and Amangeldy peak.

It boasts a unique design.

It is the ninth camping site opened by the Almaty tourism department over the past years. Besides, a new camping site will unveil by the yearend at Big Almaty Lake.

Notably, the Akbulak camping site opened recently in Almaty.

As earlier reported, three new camping sites and 10 trekking routes up to 150 km in the Big Almaty Gorge and Small Almaty Gorge will be inaugurated in Almaty.